Joe Bonamassa in Toronto Nov. 5

Joe Bonamassa (Photo by Dmileson, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Renowned blues-rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa is heading to Toronto this fall for a highly anticipated show at The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort on Nov. 5, 2025. This Ontario performance is expected to be a must-see event for fans of Bonamassa’s signature blend of soulful guitar mastery and powerful vocals. Over the years, Bonamassa has climbed the ranks to become one of the most respected musicians in the blues genre, with a discography brimming with chart-topping albums and a relentless tour schedule that has taken him across the globe.

Those in Toronto can look forward to an evening of both classic hits and fresh material showcasing Bonamassa’s electrifying style, honed by decades of performing since his childhood discovery by blues legend B.B. King. His live shows often highlight his virtuosic solos and impeccable showmanship, making each concert a unique experience for the audience. For longtime devotees, it’s another chance to witness their favorite tunes come alive onstage, while newcomers to Bonamassa’s music will discover firsthand what has earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated following.

Tickets for this show are on sale now, both at The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort box office and through various ticket vendors.

