Joe Bonamassa Live in Durant Nov. 14

Joe Bonamassa (Photo by Dmileson, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

On Nov. 14, 2025, Oklahoma’s Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant will host a special performance from Joe Bonamassa, one of the most revered names in contemporary blues-rock. Known for his searing guitar solos and gravelly vocal style, Bonamassa has consistently sold out venues worldwide, making this a prime opportunity for Durant-area fans to catch him live. Expect a night packed with soulful improvisations, classic tunes and a dash of showmanship that keeps the crowd on its feet.

With a career spanning over two decades, Bonamassa continues to push boundaries and experiment, blending British blues, American rock and a touch of jazz fusion. His prolific recording schedule has yielded multiple No. 1 releases on the Billboard Blues chart, reflecting a career that remains at the forefront of modern guitar-driven music.

Tickets for the Choctaw Casino & Resort performance are on sale now at the venue’s box office and on ScoreBig, where fans can find deals without hidden fees. This show is expected to draw enthusiasts from across the region, so don’t wait too long if you want to secure a great seat. Whether you’re a longtime follower or a newcomer to the blues, this concert is sure to impress with its blend of instrumental expertise and authentic musical expression.

Shop for Joe Bonamassa tickets at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant on Nov. 14, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Joe Bonamassa tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.