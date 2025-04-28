John Cleese to Appear in Syracuse

John Cleese (Photo: Paul Boxley, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons)

Renowned comedian and actor John Cleese is heading to Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, New York, on October 24, 2025. Best known as one of the original members of Monty Python and for his role in classic comedies, Cleese has a razor-sharp wit that has charmed global audiences for decades. Fans will have the rare opportunity to witness his timeless humor and unparalleled storytelling in an intimate theatrical setting.

This one-of-a-kind show promises a mix of comedic anecdotes, behind-the-scenes tidbits, and the observational humor that has made Cleese a living legend in the world of comedy. Syracuse’s Landmark Theatre, with its ornate architecture and storied history, provides the ideal backdrop for what’s certain to be an evening of laughter and reflection on a storied career.

Tickets are on sale now at the theatre’s box office and on ScoreBig, where you can secure your seat without hidden fees. Whether you grew up quoting Monty Python sketches or simply appreciate fine comedy, don’t miss this chance to see Cleese bring his trademark humor to upstate New York.

Join fellow comedy enthusiasts for an unforgettable night of storytelling from a master of the craft. With decades of experience and a comedic perspective that spans generations, Cleese’s performance is sure to leave you both amused and inspired.

