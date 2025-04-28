John Cleese Visits Albany

John Cleese (Photo: Paul Boxley, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons)

On October 25, 2025, legendary comedian John Cleese will take the stage at the Palace Theatre in Albany, New York. Famous for his role in Monty Python and his work in films like “A Fish Called Wanda,” Cleese has long been celebrated for his clever wordplay and comedic insight, which have influenced generations of performers.

Expect a lively evening filled with personal stories and classic anecdotes that only Cleese can deliver. His show often ranges from reflective humor on current events to playful memories from his extensive career in comedy, ensuring audiences both laugh and learn. The Palace Theatre’s grand ambience adds to the sense of occasion, making this a night no fan of British humor will want to miss.

Tickets for the Albany show are on sale through the theatre’s box office, as well as on ScoreBig, a hassle-free ticket platform that offers seats with no hidden charges. Catch Cleese’s quick wit up close for an intimate experience that highlights the comedic mind behind some of pop culture’s most iconic moments.

This event is your chance to see a master at work. From his unmistakable delivery to his ever-entertaining stage presence, Cleese’s performance in Albany promises to be as enlightening as it is humorous.

Shop for John Cleese tickets at Palace Theatre Albany on October 25, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on John Cleese tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.