John Fogerty returns to New York’s Beacon Theatre

John Fogerty (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

On May 29 at 8 p.m., rock pioneer John Fogerty will bring his iconic sound to the Beacon Theatre in New York City. As the voice and driving force behind Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty’s influence on American rock is undeniable, spanning classics like “Proud Mary,” “Fortunate Son,” and “Bad Moon Rising.” His solo work further solidified his status as a musical legend, coupling timeless songwriting with dynamic live performances that keep audiences enthralled.

Tickets for this show can be obtained from the Beacon Theatre box office, or through John Fogerty on ScoreBig, where you’ll avoid hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on John Fogerty tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. Whether you’ve been following his career since the CCR days or you’re just discovering his anthemic style, this event promises an evening of rock ‘n’ roll nostalgia woven with Fogerty’s unstoppable energy.

The Beacon Theatre, revered for its superb acoustics and classic New York charm, provides the perfect backdrop for Fogerty’s distinctive swamp-rock riffs and soulful vocals. Expect to hear a setlist that navigates through Creedence favorites as well as tunes from Fogerty’s expansive solo catalog. From the instantly recognizable opening chords to the heartfelt finales, each song underscores why he remains a vital presence in rock music. Don’t miss your chance to see a legend in action—secure your tickets soon for what’s sure to be a memorable performance in the heart of Manhattan.

