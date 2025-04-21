John Legend Sets Hollywood Bowl Date in September

John Legend (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer John Legend will bring his soulful sound to Los Angeles when he performs at the historic Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 28, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. With an impressive catalog that spans R&B, pop and gospel influences, Legend has earned a reputation for captivating crowds around the globe. His upcoming appearance at the iconic open-air amphitheater promises to be a memorable evening for fans eager to hear his classic hits, as well as selections from his most recent releases.

The Hollywood Bowl, nestled in the Hollywood Hills, has been host to many of music’s biggest names, thanks to its world-class acoustics and scenic setting. Known for its stunning views of the Los Angeles skyline, this celebrated venue adds a special ambiance to any performance. When Legend’s heartfelt lyrics and smooth vocals fill the night air, attendees will get to experience firsthand why he continues to be one of the most beloved performers of his generation.

Tickets for the show go on sale May 6 at 10 a.m. PDT at the Hollywood Bowl box office. Fans can also secure their spot through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees, making it an ideal place to find great seats at fair prices.

With multiple platinum singles, a thriving creative career spanning music, television and film, and a history of unforgettable live shows, Legend’s upcoming Hollywood Bowl concert is expected to be a highlight of the Los Angeles concert calendar. Whether you’ve been following his career from his earliest hits or have only recently discovered his music, this event is sure to deliver an evening of top-tier entertainment.

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on John Legend tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.