John Mulaney performing in 2016 (Photo: DOD News - Public Domain)

Stand-up fans across New York are eagerly anticipating the arrival of John Mulaney at Event Center at Turning Stone Resort & Casino on June 28, 2025, at 8 p.m. in Verona. Known for his sharp wit and relatable storytelling, Mulaney has won the hearts of comedy lovers worldwide through his stand-up specials and memorable television appearances. This appearance in central New York promises an uproarious evening full of new material and classic bits, delivered in Mulaney’s signature style.

Tickets are on sale now through the venue’s box office. Fans can also secure seats through ScoreBig, a trusted source for event tickets that prides itself on charging no hidden fees. Whether you’re a longtime devotee or new to Mulaney’s comedic world, this performance will be one to remember, offering insight into everyday absurdities with a clever twist that only he can provide.

Mulaney’s stand-up prowess has been showcased on late-night shows and Netflix specials, earning him accolades for his timing and refreshing humor. His comedic perspective often touches on everything from family anecdotes to pop culture, drawing sold-out audiences across the country.



