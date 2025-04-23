John Mulaney Heads to Texas Trust CU Theatre Nov. 7

John Mulaney performing in 2016 (Photo: DOD News - Public Domain)

Comedy standout John Mulaney takes his tour deep into the heart of Texas on November 7, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., appearing at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie. Mulaney’s comedic repertoire—featuring personal recollections, keen observations and a dash of whimsy—has made him one of the most recognizable figures in stand-up today. The intimate yet vibrant setting of this venue is sure to amplify the humor in his stories and punchlines.

Fans can purchase tickets directly from the theater’s box office or through ScoreBig, recognized for its fee-free checkout process. Mulaney’s comedic charm has won him accolades for his work on “Saturday Night Live” as well as for stand-up specials that draw millions of viewers. This Grand Prairie performance offers locals a prime opportunity to experience Mulaney’s quick-witted takes on modern life.

Located just outside Dallas, the Texas Trust CU Theatre provides an ideal stage for Mulaney’s style, pairing top-notch acoustics with comfortable seating. Expect a high-energy evening as the Emmy Award–winning comedian delivers a set filled with relatable anecdotes and sly cultural commentary.



