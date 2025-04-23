John Mulaney Heads to The Anthem in D.C. December 18

John Mulaney performing in 2016 (Photo: DOD News - Public Domain)

Washington, D.C., is set to host an evening of first-rate comedy when John Mulaney takes the stage at The Anthem on December 18, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Renowned for his polished storytelling and amiable stage persona, Mulaney has become a must-see act for comedy fans across the nation. With multiple acclaimed specials under his belt, he continues to draw enthusiastic crowds eager for an evening of laughter.

Tickets are available through The Anthem’s box office and ScoreBig, which allows users to buy seats minus any surprise costs at checkout. Mulaney’s repertoire includes tales of personal adventures and sharp takes on pop culture, delivered with a comedic timing that has earned him an Emmy Award for his writing. If you’re looking for a memorable night out in the nation’s capital, this show will surely fit the bill.

The Anthem’s modern design and cutting-edge audio capabilities set the stage for a dynamic performance, enhancing every witty remark. Don’t miss out on your chance to experience Mulaney’s comedic brilliance in person—secure your tickets now.



