John Mulaney Live at Fox Theatre Detroit

John Mulaney performing in 2016 (Photo: DOD News - Public Domain)

The laughter continues as John Mulaney arrives at the Fox Theatre – Detroit on October 17, 2025. Mulaney’s trademark observational humor and story-driven sets have garnered widespread acclaim, making him a must-see act for comedy fans everywhere. From his early days as a writer for “Saturday Night Live” to his multiple award-winning stand-up specials, Mulaney has proven his ability to captivate audiences with clean delivery and razor-sharp wit.

Widely regarded as a comedic voice of his generation, Mulaney’s shows often sell out in major markets, so early purchase is advised. The Fox Theatre—renowned for its opulent design and top-notch acoustics—sets the stage for an unforgettable night of laughter and entertainment. Whether you’re a longtime follower or you’ve just discovered him via streaming specials, Mulaney’s wry takes on everyday life are guaranteed to leave you smiling from ear to ear.

