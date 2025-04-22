John Mulaney Plots ‘Mister Whatever’ 2025 Stand-Up Tour
John Mulaney is hitting the road once again with a brand-new stand-up tour, “John Mulaney: Mister Whatever.” The Emmy-winning comedian has announced an extensive run of dates through 2025, bringing his unique brand of observational comedy to cities across North America.
The “Mister Whatever” tour kicks off June 27 in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Arena as part of the North 2 Shore Festival with Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson. It will continue through December with stops at major venues and outdoor amphitheaters in New York, Minnesota, Alberta, California, Texas, Florida, and more. Several dates will feature special guests including Martin Short, Fred Armisen, Mike Birbiglia, and Nick Kroll.
Hey guess what? I’m going on tour.
John Mulaney: Mister Whatever.
Get tickets tomorrow, Wednesday April 23rd at 10AM local time with the code MISTER before the general on sale this Friday.
Tickets and all info at https://t.co/ilVls10iTc pic.twitter.com/Crsgvi1h4M
— John Mulaney (@mulaney) April 22, 2025
Tickets for “John Mulaney: Mister Whatever” will be available starting with an artist presale from Wednesday, April 23 through Thursday, April 24 at 11:59 p.m. local time. The general public onsale begins Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m. local time via JohnMulaney.com. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding typical service fees. Check out available listings here: John Mulaney Tickets.
John Mulaney rose to fame as a writer on “Saturday Night Live” before launching a successful stand-up career that includes acclaimed specials like “Kid Gorgeous” and “Baby J.” He’s also performed sold-out shows nationwide and appeared in film and television, establishing himself as one of the most versatile comedians of his generation.
John Mulaney: Mister Whatever Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|June 27, 2025
|Prudential Arena – Newark, NJ
|June 28, 2025
|Turning Stone – Verona, NY
|June 29, 2025
|Tanglewood Theatre – Lennox, MA
|July 18, 2025
|Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheatre – Hinckley, MN
|July 19, 2025
|Assiniboine Park – Winnipeg, MB
|July 20, 2025
|Kinsmen Park – Edmonton, AB
|August 7, 2025
|Westville Music Bowl – New Haven, CT
|August 8, 2025
|Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – Bethel, NY
|August 9, 2025
|Cross Insurance Arena – Portland, ME
|August 10, 2025
|Halifax Citadel Garrison Grounds – Halifax, NS
|September 5, 2025
|Massey Hall – Toronto, ON
|September 6, 2025
|CMAC – Rochester, NY
|September 13, 2025
|Brockton Oval – Vancouver, BC
|September 18, 2025
|The Met – Philadelphia, PA
|September 25, 2025
|Wang Theater – Boston, MA
|October 4, 2025
|DPAC – Durham, NC
|October 5, 2025
|North Charleston Performing Arts Center – North Charleston, SC
|October 10, 2025
|Mountain Winery – Saratoga, CA
|October 11, 2025
|Dolby Live Park Theatre – Las Vegas, NV
|October 12, 2025
|Rady Shell – San Diego, CA
|October 16, 2025
|Fox Theatre – Detroit, MI
|October 23, 2025
|Petersen Events Center – Pittsburgh, PA
|October 24, 2025
|Playhouse Square – Palace Theatre – Cleveland, OH
|November 7, 2025
|Texas Trust – Grand Prairie, TX
|November 8, 2025
|Smart Financial Center – Sugar Land, TX
|November 13, 2025
|Bass Concert Hall – Austin, TX
|November 22, 2025
|Masonic – San Francisco, CA
|December 6, 2025
|Morsani Hall – Tampa, FL
|December 7, 2025
|Hard Rock Hollywood – Hollywood, FL
|December 11, 2025
|Disney Theatre – Orlando, FL
|December 12, 2025
|Fox Theatre – Atlanta, GA
|December 18, 2025
|Anthem – Washington, DC
