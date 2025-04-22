John Mulaney Plots ‘Mister Whatever’ 2025 Stand-Up Tour

John Mulaney is hitting the road once again with a brand-new stand-up tour, “John Mulaney: Mister Whatever.” The Emmy-winning comedian has announced an extensive run of dates through 2025, bringing his unique brand of observational comedy to cities across North America.

The “Mister Whatever” tour kicks off June 27 in Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Arena as part of the North 2 Shore Festival with Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson. It will continue through December with stops at major venues and outdoor amphitheaters in New York, Minnesota, Alberta, California, Texas, Florida, and more. Several dates will feature special guests including Martin Short, Fred Armisen, Mike Birbiglia, and Nick Kroll.

Hey guess what? I’m going on tour.

John Mulaney: Mister Whatever.

Get tickets tomorrow, Wednesday April 23rd at 10AM local time with the code MISTER before the general on sale this Friday. Tickets and all info at https://t.co/ilVls10iTc pic.twitter.com/Crsgvi1h4M — John Mulaney (@mulaney) April 22, 2025

Tickets for “John Mulaney: Mister Whatever” will be available starting with an artist presale from Wednesday, April 23 through Thursday, April 24 at 11:59 p.m. local time. The general public onsale begins Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m. local time via JohnMulaney.com. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding typical service fees. Check out available listings here: John Mulaney Tickets.

John Mulaney rose to fame as a writer on “Saturday Night Live” before launching a successful stand-up career that includes acclaimed specials like “Kid Gorgeous” and “Baby J.” He’s also performed sold-out shows nationwide and appeared in film and television, establishing himself as one of the most versatile comedians of his generation.

John Mulaney: Mister Whatever Tour Dates

Date Venue and City June 27, 2025 Prudential Arena – Newark, NJ June 28, 2025 Turning Stone – Verona, NY June 29, 2025 Tanglewood Theatre – Lennox, MA July 18, 2025 Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheatre – Hinckley, MN July 19, 2025 Assiniboine Park – Winnipeg, MB July 20, 2025 Kinsmen Park – Edmonton, AB August 7, 2025 Westville Music Bowl – New Haven, CT August 8, 2025 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – Bethel, NY August 9, 2025 Cross Insurance Arena – Portland, ME August 10, 2025 Halifax Citadel Garrison Grounds – Halifax, NS September 5, 2025 Massey Hall – Toronto, ON September 6, 2025 CMAC – Rochester, NY September 13, 2025 Brockton Oval – Vancouver, BC September 18, 2025 The Met – Philadelphia, PA September 25, 2025 Wang Theater – Boston, MA October 4, 2025 DPAC – Durham, NC October 5, 2025 North Charleston Performing Arts Center – North Charleston, SC October 10, 2025 Mountain Winery – Saratoga, CA October 11, 2025 Dolby Live Park Theatre – Las Vegas, NV October 12, 2025 Rady Shell – San Diego, CA October 16, 2025 Fox Theatre – Detroit, MI October 23, 2025 Petersen Events Center – Pittsburgh, PA October 24, 2025 Playhouse Square – Palace Theatre – Cleveland, OH November 7, 2025 Texas Trust – Grand Prairie, TX November 8, 2025 Smart Financial Center – Sugar Land, TX November 13, 2025 Bass Concert Hall – Austin, TX November 22, 2025 Masonic – San Francisco, CA December 6, 2025 Morsani Hall – Tampa, FL December 7, 2025 Hard Rock Hollywood – Hollywood, FL December 11, 2025 Disney Theatre – Orlando, FL December 12, 2025 Fox Theatre – Atlanta, GA December 18, 2025 Anthem – Washington, DC

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.