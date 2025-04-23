John Mulaney Returns North: Massey Hall September 5

John Mulaney performing in 2016 (Photo: DOD News - Public Domain)

Toronto comedy enthusiasts are in for a treat on September 5, 2025, at 7 p.m. when John Mulaney steps onto the stage at Massey Hall at Allied Music Centre. Renowned for his witty insights and unforgettable punchlines, Mulaney continues to captivate audiences across North America. This Toronto appearance promises plenty of clever commentary on modern life, delivered through a relaxed, personable style that has made him a fan favorite.

Tickets for this performance can be purchased at the Massey Hall box office or through ScoreBig, which offers an easy way to shop for seats to major events without the sting of hidden fees. Fans who’ve kept up with Mulaney’s career—from “Oh, Hello” on Broadway to his beloved stand-up specials—know to expect a top-tier comedic experience filled with pinpoint timing, memorable stories and a self-effacing charm unique to his brand of humor.

While Mulaney has taken his comedic talents far and wide, Canadian audiences have consistently turned out for his shows, drawn to his hilarious observations on everything from personal mishaps to pop culture icons. Don’t miss your chance to see one of comedy’s most distinctive voices when he lights up Massey Hall.



