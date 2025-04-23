John Mulaney Returns to Wang Theater September 25

John Mulaney performing in 2016 (Photo: DOD News - Public Domain)

On September 25, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., John Mulaney will take the stage at Wang Theater at The Boch Center, right in the heart of Boston. The Emmy-winning comedian has built a devoted following through his observational humor and self-deprecating storytelling, culminating in multiple sold-out tours and Netflix specials. This date marks a much-anticipated return to a city renowned for its appreciation of stand-up comedy.

Fans can purchase tickets now at the Boch Center box office or through ScoreBig, which ensures an easy ticket-buying process free from hidden charges. Mulaney’s trademark style often involves personal anecdotes, pop culture references and an almost childlike wonder that sets him apart from other comedians. If you’ve enjoyed his past performances or simply love sharp, clever humor, this show is not to be missed.

Boston’s bustling theater district provides a picture-perfect backdrop for Mulaney’s comedic genius. Expect a night of laughter as he covers everything from childhood memories to the surreal aspects of modern adult life. His relaxed stage presence and clever commentary are sure to leave a lasting impression on anyone lucky enough to grab a seat.



Shop for John Mulaney tickets at Wang Theater At The Boch Center on September 25

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on John Mulaney tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.