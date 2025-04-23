John Mulaney Schedules Pittsburgh Show for October 23

John Mulaney performing in 2016 (Photo: DOD News - Public Domain)

Pittsburgh comedy fans can circle October 23, 2025, on their calendars, as John Mulaney brings his stand-up tour to the Petersen Events Center for a 7:30 p.m. performance. Known for his polished delivery and sharp humor, Mulaney has remained a mainstay in the comedy scene, offering a distinctive perspective on pop culture, personal tales and everyday quirks that resonate with audiences nationwide.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Petersen Events Center box office and through ScoreBig, a platform championed for its no-hidden-fee policy. Audiences can expect Mulaney’s signature blend of witty insights and comedic storytelling, honed through years of standout performances and televised specials. His comedic approach often strikes a balance between the relatable and the unexpected, leaving fans laughing and reflecting on life’s many absurdities.

As a city renowned for its diverse arts scene, Pittsburgh serves as the ideal spot for Mulaney’s tour. The Petersen Events Center’s modern amenities and comfortable seating ensure that each joke lands with precision and clarity. Don’t miss the opportunity to catch this Emmy-winning performer in action.



