John Mulaney Takes Austin Stage at Bass Concert Hall Nov. 13

John Mulaney performing in 2016 (Photo: DOD News - Public Domain)

Austin’s vibrant arts scene will welcome John Mulaney on November 13, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., as he brings his acclaimed comedy to Bass Concert Hall. Known for seamlessly blending personal experiences with cultural observations, Mulaney has become synonymous with polished, clever stand-up that resonates with fans from every walk of life. This show promises an evening of uproarious laughter and comedic insights.

Tickets can be purchased at the Bass Concert Hall box office or via ScoreBig, which boasts a user-friendly system free of hidden surcharges. A multiple Emmy Award–winning comedian, Mulaney has consistently sold out venues with his relatable storytelling and quick humor. For Austinites—and those visiting the city—this performance offers a prime opportunity to see one of the industry’s top talents live on stage.

Bass Concert Hall, nestled on the University of Texas at Austin campus, delivers an ideal atmosphere for Mulaney’s stand-up. Its spacious seating and superior acoustics will let every joke ring through with clarity, ensuring attendees get the full comedic experience.



Shop for John Mulaney tickets at Bass Concert Hall on November 13

