John Mulaney Takes the Stage at Dolby Live, Oct. 11

John Mulaney performing in 2016 (Photo: DOD News - Public Domain)

Las Vegas is renowned for its world-class entertainment, and on October 11, 2025, at 8 p.m., John Mulaney will add his name to the city’s storied lineup with a performance at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Mulaney’s comedy strikes a unique balance between sharp social commentary and disarmingly personal stories, making his stand-up a can’t-miss event for fans of every background.

Tickets are available at the Park MGM box office and through ScoreBig, guaranteeing a straightforward purchase process with no hidden surcharges. This show promises an evening packed with the witty insights and elaborate anecdotes that have earned Mulaney a reputation as one of the most talented comedians in the business. From his early days on “Saturday Night Live” to his current nationwide tours, he has shown a remarkable ability to connect with audiences.

Dolby Live at Park MGM boasts a state-of-the-art sound system, ensuring every comedic beat is perfectly delivered and received. Pair that with Mulaney’s impeccable timing, and you have the recipe for a top-tier comedy experience. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy a night of laughter in the Entertainment Capital of the World.



Shop for John Mulaney tickets at Dolby Live at Park MGM on October 11

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on John Mulaney tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.