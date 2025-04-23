John Mulaney to Bring Laughs to The Rady Shell Oct. 12

John Mulaney performing in 2016 (Photo: DOD News - Public Domain)

San Diego’s waterfront gets a comedic boost when John Mulaney hits The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on October 12, 2025, at 7 p.m. Known for his charming blend of observational humor and personal stories, Mulaney consistently sells out venues nationwide. His performances are an entertaining mix of quick-witted anecdotes and tongue-in-cheek commentary on modern life, making each show a unique experience.

Attendees can purchase tickets through The Rady Shell’s box office or ScoreBig, a platform that keeps costs transparent by eliminating hidden fees. Mulaney’s comedic style, celebrated through Emmy Award–winning writing and critically acclaimed specials, resonates with audiences who appreciate sharp storytelling and rapid-fire punchlines. This is an ideal chance for Southern California fans to see why he’s considered one of today’s top stand-up acts.

The Rady Shell’s breathtaking waterfront setting only enhances the evening’s appeal, offering spectacular views alongside top-tier comedy. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or discovering Mulaney’s unique brand of humor for the first time, this performance promises a night of laughter under the San Diego stars.

