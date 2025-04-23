John Mulaney to Light Up The Met Philadelphia Sept. 18

John Mulaney performing in 2016 (Photo: DOD News - Public Domain)

Comedy icon John Mulaney heads to The Met Presented by Highmark on September 18, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., bringing his celebrated stand-up act to the heart of Philadelphia. Known for weaving personal anecdotes into brilliantly offbeat observations, Mulaney has cultivated a massive fan base eager to see what new material he has in store. Whether it’s pop culture commentary or self-reflective humor, the former “Saturday Night Live” writer always delivers laughs in abundance.

Tickets for this performance are available now through The Met box office and ScoreBig, where fans can secure seats at competitive prices without worrying about extra fees tacked on at checkout. Mulaney’s comedy seamlessly blends nostalgia and wit, often highlighting the oddities of modern adult life. His signature style has garnered widespread acclaim, making him a household name on the stand-up circuit.

In a city with a rich cultural history, The Met provides a fitting venue for Mulaney’s comedic prowess. Its grand setting and excellent acoustics allow every punchline to land perfectly with the crowd. This show is expected to be a major draw for Philadelphia audiences looking to enjoy an evening of top-tier stand-up.



