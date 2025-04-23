John Mulaney to Perform at Bethel Woods August 8

John Mulaney performing in 2016 (Photo: DOD News - Public Domain)

John Mulaney brings his award-winning comedy to Bethel Woods Center For The Arts on August 8, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. in Bethel, New York. Mulaney has emerged as one of the most recognizable comedians of his generation, thanks to his intelligent observations, remarkable timing and critically acclaimed stand-up specials. This performance offers fans in the historic Bethel area—home to the original Woodstock—a chance to see his fresh material live.

Those looking to secure a seat for this summer night of laughs can purchase tickets now through the Bethel Woods box office or at ScoreBig, which provides a user-friendly ticket-buying experience with no hidden fees at checkout. Whether you’re a fan who has followed Mulaney since his early appearances on “Saturday Night Live,” or you discovered him through Netflix, this performance will deliver the comedic spark that keeps audiences coming back for more.

Mulaney’s self-deprecating humor and knack for storytelling have earned him sold-out performances across the country and multiple awards, including Emmys for his writing. The lush, open-air setting of Bethel Woods provides the perfect atmosphere to enjoy a night of comedic genius under the summer sky.



