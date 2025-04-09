John Oliver & Seth Meyers Bring Comedy Run to Beacon Theatre

Comedy fans in New York City, get ready for a series of shows that promise plenty of laughs as John Oliver & Seth Meyers take over the Beacon Theatre on multiple dates this year. Known for their sharp, witty commentary and late-night television pedigree, these two comedic heavyweights will blend political satire with everyday observations, delivering a show brimming with quick quips and hilarious anecdotes.

John Oliver, the host of the Emmy-winning “Last Week Tonight,” has garnered a loyal following for his in-depth comedic deep-dives into global news and social issues. Seth Meyers, a longtime “Saturday Night Live” writer and host of “Late Night,” combines an affable presence with razor-sharp punchlines. Together, they bring a chemistry born from years of shared experience in late-night comedy—whether riffing on current events or telling behind-the-scenes stories that only industry insiders can provide.

The Beacon Theatre, located on Manhattan's Upper West Side, has a storied history of hosting major talents. Its intimate seating and celebrated acoustics ensure that every comedic nuance and perfectly timed one-liner lands just right.

Whether you catch the show for one night or plan to see multiple performances, expect thought-provoking insights paired with lighthearted banter that defines modern comedic storytelling. Come prepared to laugh, reflect, and enjoy an unforgettable evening alongside two of television’s biggest voices.

