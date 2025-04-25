‘& Juliet’ Brings Musical Magic to Portland This August

& Juliet

Portland will come alive this summer as & Juliet arrives at Keller Auditorium for a highly anticipated run. From August 5 through August 10, 2025, audiences will be treated to one of Broadway’s most talked-about musicals of recent years. Located in the heart of Portland, Keller Auditorium has been a premier spot for top-tier theatrical productions, ensuring a spectacular backdrop for this fresh spin on Shakespeare’s timeless characters. If you’re seeking a vibrant, genre-defying show that’s as full of heart as it is of humor, & Juliet is the ticket of the season.

Tickets for this run of & Juliet at Keller Auditorium are on sale now. Theatergoers can purchase seats directly through the venue’s box office, as well as through ScoreBig—where fans can secure tickets to major events without worrying about hidden fees. Whether you’re a local looking for a memorable night out in Portland or you’re traveling from out of town, this show promises something for everyone, from its pop-infused soundtrack to its empowering reimagining of a classic love story.

Since debuting on the stage, & Juliet has garnered raves for its playful approach and upbeat anthems. The production explores an alternate version of Shakespeare’s iconic heroine, imagining a path defined by second chances and self-discovery. Keller Auditorium, known for its stunning acoustics and comfortable seating, is the perfect space to bring this story to life. With eight total performances across multiple days and times, there are plenty of options to fit your schedule and preferences. Whether you plan to make it a special date night or an outing with friends, this fresh musical is sure to leave a lasting impression.

