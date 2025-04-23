Katt Williams Brings Side‑Splitting Comedy to Cleveland

Katt Williams (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Renowned stand-up comic Katt Williams is set to deliver his trademark wit and rapid‑fire punchlines in Cleveland. He’ll be lighting up the Wolstein Center – CSU Convocation Center on Sept. 27, 2025, at 8 p.m. A major figure in contemporary comedy, Williams has earned widespread acclaim for his HBO specials and scene‑stealing roles in film and television. Fans can expect sharp social commentary mixed with riotous stories from his personal experiences, all served with the electrifying energy that has made him a household name across the country.

Tickets for this uproarious evening are on sale now. Anyone looking to reserve their spot can secure passes through the Wolstein Center box office or from ScoreBig, a trusted marketplace offering tickets to top events without hidden fees. Whether you’ve followed Williams from his early stand‑up days or discovered his comedic genius through his popular specials, there’s no better place to see him in action than live on stage in Cleveland.

Katt Williams has a history of leaving audiences in stitches with his razor‑sharp humor, and this Cleveland performance promises to be no exception. Make it a night to remember at the Wolstein Center, located in the heart of the city and known for hosting premier entertainment events. Bring friends, family, or fellow comedy enthusiasts and get ready for non‑stop laughter from one of comedy’s boldest stars.

Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on Katt Williams tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.