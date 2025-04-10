Katt Williams Brings the Laughs to Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Katt Williams (image courtesy ScoreBig)

On October 18 at 8 p.m., Biloxi’s Mississippi Coast Coliseum hosts the irrepressible Katt Williams for a night sure to be filled with explosive humor. One of the most recognizable comedians in America, Williams has consistently pushed boundaries with his observant wit and biting commentary on daily life. Mississippi Coast Coliseum, lauded for its capacity to hold major entertainment events, stands ready to welcome fans eager to hear new material and timeless comedic rants alike.

Katt Williams’ stand-up has long been celebrated for blending candid stories from his own life with outrageous characters and sharp cultural insights. From viral stand-up specials to iconic big-screen roles, he’s built a career on commanding the stage with an unfiltered, unapologetic style. Fans in Biloxi can expect jokes that cut straight to the heart, served up by a comedian unafraid to speak his mind.

Arrive early to explore the coastal charm of Biloxi, from local eateries to scenic water views. By showtime, you’ll be primed for Katt Williams’ brand of comedy—equal parts edgy, hilarious, and thought-provoking. Secure your seats and prepare for a memorable autumn evening that proves why Williams remains at the forefront of stand-up.

