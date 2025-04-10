Katt Williams Heads to Nationwide Arena in Columbus

Katt Williams (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Columbus, prepare for a comedy hurricane: Katt Williams lands at the Nationwide Arena on September 26 at 8 p.m. Famous for his wildly energetic routines and unapologetic commentary, Williams has dominated the stand-up circuit for over a decade. Nationwide Arena, a premier venue in Ohio’s capital city, is primed to host an evening of unfiltered humor as Williams takes the mic.

Whether dissecting social issues or poking fun at everyday mishaps, Katt Williams keeps audiences on their toes with quick wit and outrageous storytelling. His stage presence is as big as his personality, captivating fans with each new tour and every fresh bit of material. Expect a diverse crowd united by shared laughter as the comedian unleashes a comedy set brimming with surprises.

Tickets are on sale now via the Nationwide Arena official page or you can find Katt Williams tickets on ScoreBig.

Embrace the bustling atmosphere of downtown Columbus before the show by exploring local restaurants or strolling the nearby entertainment district. Then, grab your seat at Nationwide Arena for a night that proves why Katt Williams is lauded for both irreverence and insight. Fans should come ready to howl with laughter—this set promises a comedic rollercoaster that might leave you wiping tears of joy by the final encore.

