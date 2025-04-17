KCRW Festival Spotlights King Gizzard at Hollywood Bowl

Los Angeles music enthusiasts can look forward to a memorable night under the stars as the KCRW Festival brings the innovative sounds of King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard to the Hollywood Bowl on August 10 at 7 p.m. Part of a broader concert series, the festival has a reputation for showcasing eclectic acts that push boundaries and surprise audiences. This particular show sees the Australian psychedelic rock collective headlining one of the city’s most iconic venues.

Tickets are on sale now via the Hollywood Bowl box office. Fans who prefer a streamlined purchasing process can also head to ScoreBig, where seats are available without hidden fees. King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard have built a devoted following worldwide, thanks to their prolific output and genre-spanning releases, ranging from acoustic folk to thrash metal influences. Bringing that unpredictable style to the Hollywood Bowl promises an unforgettable evening for all.

The KCRW Festival is known for blending established talent with rising stars, making each night a musical journey. With King Gizzard at the helm, fans can expect extended jams, mesmerizing visuals, and songs from their latest albums. Whether you’ve caught their previous shows in L.A. or are new to the band’s kaleidoscopic sound, this performance will likely be a highlight of the summer. Secure your spot early and get ready for a high-energy night that will celebrate creativity in a truly iconic setting.

