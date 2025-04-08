Kesha & Scissor Sisters at MSG: Tickets on Sale Now

Kesha will be touring across North America this year. (Image via Live Nation)

Kesha and the Scissor Sisters are joining forces for a high-energy show at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 23, 2025, at 7 p.m. Known for her vibrant pop anthems and bold stage presence, Kesha has amassed numerous top-ten hits and a legion of devoted fans. The Scissor Sisters, famed for their eclectic mix of pop, rock and disco, bring an electrifying sound that complements Kesha’s feel-good party vibes. The combination of these artists is set to create a summer concert event that pop-rock enthusiasts won’t want to miss.

The concert marks a significant collaboration between two acts that are widely praised for putting on unforgettable live performances. Whether you’ve followed Kesha’s career since her breakthrough singles or have danced along to the Scissor Sisters’ catchy hooks, this show promises to be a thrilling summer spectacle. From chart-topping hits to playful crowd interactions, concertgoers can expect a setlist full of sing-along favorites and plenty of surprises at one of the world’s most iconic venues.