Kesha & Scissor Sisters Bring Tits Out Tour to Madison Square Garden

Kesha will be touring across North America this year. (Image via Live Nation)

On July 23 at 7 p.m., the Tits Out Tour, starring Kesha & Scissor Sisters, will electrify the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York City. Often referred to as “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” MSG boasts a prestigious history of hosting legendary acts. Kesha’s bold pop stylings and Scissor Sisters’ colorful theatrics are set to add yet another memorable chapter to this iconic venue’s story.

Kesha’s boundary-pushing hits celebrate individuality and empowerment, resonating with fans who appreciate her frank lyrics and playful stage presence. Scissor Sisters’ vibrant blend of disco, rock, and performance art has made them a beloved live act with a knack for immersive shows. Expect spirited renditions of fan favorites, from “Tik Tok” to “Filthy/Gorgeous,” along with surprises that only these performers could deliver.

Tickets can be obtained from the Madison Square Garden official website. Or, for a transparent buying experience free of extra fees, head to Tits Out Tour: Kesha & Scissor Sisters on ScoreBig. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Tits Out Tour: Kesha & Scissor Sisters tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

New York’s rich cultural tapestry provides the perfect setting for a show built on self-expression and creative freedom. Whether you come early to explore Times Square or dine in one of Manhattan’s countless culinary gems, the evening culminates in a stadium-wide celebration of pop artistry. Don’t miss this chance to watch two of music’s most flamboyant acts fuse their talents on a stage that has hosted countless all-time greats.

Shop for tickets to Tits Out Tour: Kesha & Scissor Sisters at Madison Square Garden in New York now – and grab 10% off using code TICKETNEWS10