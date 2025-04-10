Kesha’s Tits Out Tour Hits Darien Lake This July

Kesha will be touring across North America this year. (Image via Live Nation)

Pop icon Kesha & Scissor Sisters bring their Tits Out Tour to Darien Lake Amphitheater in Darien Center, New York, on July 31 at 7 p.m. A staple venue for summer concerts near Buffalo, Darien Lake is loved for its relaxed atmosphere and scenic surroundings—ideal for a live show brimming with lively pop energy.

Kesha’s irrepressible style, featured in hits like “Your Love Is My Drug” and “Raising Hell,” has made her a fan-favorite headliner worldwide. Scissor Sisters, recognized for mixing disco, glam, and rock influences, match Kesha’s exuberance with their own brand of kaleidoscopic performance. Expect a night that celebrates individuality, body positivity, and unbridled creativity—exactly the vibe fans have come to cherish from both acts.

Tickets can be purchased through the Darien Lake Amphitheater official page.

Attendees can enjoy the nearby amusement park and other local attractions before heading into the amphitheater for a thrilling spectacle. From bright costumes to uplifting lyrics, this show is poised to unite fans in a shared wave of pop euphoria. Whether you’re coming in from Buffalo, Rochester, or beyond, don’t miss your chance to dance the night away with two iconic acts who refuse to color inside the lines.

