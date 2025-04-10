Kesha’s Tits Out Tour Invades Blossom Music Center

Kesha will be touring across North America this year. (Image via Live Nation)

Kesha & Scissor Sisters will bring their Tits Out Tour to Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on July 28 at 7 p.m. Surrounded by scenic wooded areas, Blossom is celebrated for its natural beauty and superior acoustics, guaranteeing fans an immersive live show. With Kesha known for her unapologetically fun tracks like “We R Who We R” and Scissor Sisters famed for their flamboyant stage craft, concertgoers can count on a kaleidoscopic evening of pop anthems and daring visuals.

Kesha’s expansive discography showcases her evolution from carefree party hits to more introspective ballads, giving fans plenty of dynamic moments to savor. Scissor Sisters, a group whose influences range from disco to rock, consistently deliver a theatrical spin on modern pop. Their combined performance will spotlight the best of both acts, from vibrant costuming to interactive stage production.

Tickets for this mid-summer extravaganza can be booked through the Blossom Music Center official page.

Cuyahoga Falls’ lively summer scene makes Blossom a perfect stop on this tour, welcoming fans of dance-pop, theatrical rock, and everything in between. Whether you want to belt out your favorite singles under the open sky or simply experience two boundary-pushing artists in one go, this July 28 show is destined to be a night full of color, costume changes, and crowd-pleasing hits.

