Kesha’s Tits Out Tour Kicks Off at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Kesha will be touring across North America this year. (Image via Live Nation)

Kesha & Scissor Sisters launch the highly anticipated Tits Out Tour at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Georgia, on August 7 at 7 p.m. Renowned for its lush landscaping and excellent acoustics, this outdoor venue near Atlanta has played host to major names in pop, rock, and beyond. Now, it sets the stage for two pioneering acts known for blending bold visuals with infectious dance tracks—ensuring fans are in for a celebratory evening under the summer sky.

Kesha has become an unmistakable force in pop, with party anthems like “TiK ToK” and “Die Young” showcasing her knack for high-energy hooks and playful irreverence. Scissor Sisters, revered for their theatrical performances and boundary-pushing blend of disco and glam-rock, will match Kesha’s exuberance with their own style. Expect a setlist spanning both artists’ biggest hits, as well as new material destined to become live show favorites.

Whether you’ve long admired Kesha’s sparkling pop aesthetic or Scissor Sisters’ fearless reinterpretation of dance-rock, this show offers an ideal chance to experience both groups at their high-voltage best. Between the catchy beats, singalong choruses, and flamboyant stage presence, Alpharetta is in for an unforgettable summer night.

