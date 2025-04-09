Kesha’s Tits Out Tour Set for Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville

Kesha will be touring across North America this year. (Image via Live Nation)

Music City prepares for a glittering pop spectacle as Kesha & Scissor Sisters bring their Tits Out Tour to Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Tennessee, on July 15 at 7 p.m. This riverside venue is lauded for its panoramic views of the downtown skyline, offering an atmospheric backdrop for a night of vibrant music. Fans can expect Kesha’s signature blend of catchy hooks and empowering lyrics, paired with Scissor Sisters’ unmistakable fusion of dance, funk, and glam-rock.

Kesha’s catalog spans party anthems, heartfelt ballads, and everything in between, which have resonated with audiences across the globe. Scissor Sisters, widely known for their theatrical flair and fearless approach to pop, add a dynamic twist with their flamboyant stage presence. Together, they’ll deliver an energetic set sure to feature hits like “TiK ToK” and “I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’,” seamlessly weaving in fresh material that embodies their collective creativity.

Nashville’s reputation for musical excellence extends well beyond country, making it an ideal host for a show that blends pop bravado with theatrical rock. Whether you come for Kesha’s uplifting jams or Scissor Sisters’ dancefloor-ready tunes, this July 15 concert promises a celebration of individuality, high-octane performances, and plenty of singalong moments along the Cumberland River.

