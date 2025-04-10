Kesha’s Tits Out Tour Shakes Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas

Kesha will be touring across North America this year. (Image via Live Nation)

Dallas is about to sparkle when Kesha & Scissor Sisters take their Tits Out Tour to Dos Equis Pavilion on July 8 at 7 p.m. Known for hosting top-tier concerts across various genres, this open-air venue offers a comfortable layout and sizzling Texas atmosphere—ideal for a night of electro-pop and dance-rock.

Kesha rose to prominence through bold hits that mix rap, pop, and a dash of rebellious flair, while Scissor Sisters are famed for seamlessly blending disco vibes with glam-rock theatrics. Fans can anticipate choreographed set pieces, dazzling costumes, and the chance to belt out beloved anthems like “Tik Tok” and “Take Your Mama.” Together, these artists aim to create an inclusive and high-energy environment that encourages everyone to let loose and celebrate self-expression.

Whether you’re a day-one Kesha supporter or you’ve always admired Scissor Sisters’ boundary-breaking style, this Dallas stop promises a flamboyant fusion of sound and spectacle. Arrive ready to dance, sing, and experience the liberation that only a night of unapologetic pop can provide. Don’t miss your chance to feel the beat reverberate through the Lone Star State’s summer skies.

