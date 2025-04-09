Kesha’s Tits Out Tour Touches Down in Virginia Beach

Kesha will be touring across North America this year. (Image via Live Nation)

Kesha & Scissor Sisters are bringing the Tits Out Tour to Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on August 2 at 7 p.m. This popular open-air venue provides direct coastal breezes, offering a perfect setting for a summertime pop showcase featuring two of music’s most imaginative acts.

Kesha brings a catalog studded with chart-toppers, marked by her bold style, danceable beats, and messages of empowerment. Scissor Sisters complement that dynamic with a fusion of disco rhythms, playful rock edges, and a flair for theatrics. Together, they’ll transform the amphitheater into a kaleidoscope of sound and spectacle, urging fans to sing, dance, and embrace the freedom of a night under the stars.

Tickets can be purchased from the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater site or through Tits Out Tour: Kesha & Scissor Sisters on ScoreBig—no hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Tits Out Tour: Kesha & Scissor Sisters tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Virginia Beach boasts sandy shores and a thriving cultural scene, making this stop more than just a concert—it’s an opportunity to pair world-class pop with a summer getaway. Whether you’re after Kesha’s glitter-fueled anthems or Scissor Sisters’ disco-rock grooves, this August 2 performance promises a communal vibe of celebration. Prepare to unleash your best dance moves and soak up the positivity that defines both groups’ live shows.

Shop for tickets to Tits Out Tour: Kesha & Scissor Sisters at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach now – and grab 10% off using code TICKETNEWS10