Keyshia Cole Brings Her Tour to Tampa’s Amalie Arena

Tampa’s Amalie Arena will welcome Keyshia Cole on July 19, 2025, for an evening guaranteed to satisfy both hardcore fans and new listeners of her soulful R&B. From her early breakthrough tracks like ‘Love’ to her more recent releases, Cole’s songs have consistently merged vulnerability and strength. Known for her candid storytelling, Cole’s live performances often feel like an intimate window into her personal journey, blending raw emotion with unrelenting stage presence.

Amalie Arena stands out as one of Florida’s premier entertainment destinations, featuring top-tier technology and a crowd-friendly layout that puts fans near the center of the action. Whether you prefer the energetic floor section or a more panoramic perspective from the stands, there’s no denying the immersive quality of a concert in this venue. Keyshia Cole’s heartfelt ballads and spirited anthems will resonate powerfully under the arena’s finely tuned sound system, promising a night no attendee will soon forget.

Tickets can be purchased at the Amalie Arena box office or through ScoreBig, a reliable online option that eschews hidden fees. Make sure to reserve your spot for this Tampa show, as a chance to experience one of R&B’s most passionate voices in such a dynamic setting is not to be missed.

