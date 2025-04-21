Keyshia Cole Launches Summer Tour at CFG Bank Arena

Keysha Cole

Renowned R&B vocalist Keyshia Cole will kick off her summer tour with a highly anticipated performance on July 1, 2025, at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore. Known for her soul-baring lyrics and powerful stage presence, Cole has been a mainstay on the charts since the release of her 2005 debut album, “The Way It Is.” Fans can expect a dynamic setlist filled with timeless hits like “Love,” “Heaven Sent” and more recent tracks that highlight her ever-evolving artistry.

CFG Bank Arena, located in the heart of downtown Baltimore, has recently undergone major renovations aimed at enhancing the fan experience. With upgraded seating, state-of-the-art sound systems and improved concession options, the arena promises an unforgettable evening of live music. The venue has hosted countless legendary acts over the years, further solidifying its status as a go-to spot for major touring artists. Cole’s heartfelt performances resonate with audiences everywhere, and Baltimore is no exception””her distinct vocal style and emotional storytelling are sure to make this opening night memorable.

Tickets for Keyshia Cole’s performance at CFG Bank Arena are on sale now at the venue box office. Fans can also purchase tickets through ScoreBig, where no hidden fees apply. Whether you’re a longtime supporter of her music or a newcomer eager to experience an authentic R&B show, this is your chance to see an award-winning performer in action.

Shop for Keyshia Cole tickets at CFG Bank Arena on July 1, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Keyshia Cole tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.