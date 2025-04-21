Keyshia Cole Makes Tour Stop at Newark’s Prudential Center
Continuing her much-talked-about summer tour, Keyshia Cole will bring her soulful setlist to Newark’s Prudential Center on July 13, 2025. Fans across the Tri-State area have long appreciated Cole’s gift for channeling love, heartbreak and resilience through music. From her earlier hits like “I Changed My Mind” to her more recent releases, each performance unveils another layer of the artist’s deep-rooted passion for R&B.
Prudential Center, located in the heart of downtown Newark, hosts a variety of events from New Jersey Devils hockey to big-name concerts throughout the year. The venue’s top-of-the-line production capabilities ensure an immersive musical experience, complete with vibrant visuals and high-quality sound. As part of her tour, Cole is expected to deliver a captivating show that reaffirms why she remains one of the most respected voices in contemporary R&B music.
