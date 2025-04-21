Keyshia Cole Makes Tour Stop at Newark’s Prudential Center

Keysha Cole

Continuing her much-talked-about summer tour, Keyshia Cole will bring her soulful setlist to Newark’s Prudential Center on July 13, 2025. Fans across the Tri-State area have long appreciated Cole’s gift for channeling love, heartbreak and resilience through music. From her earlier hits like “I Changed My Mind” to her more recent releases, each performance unveils another layer of the artist’s deep-rooted passion for R&B.

Prudential Center, located in the heart of downtown Newark, hosts a variety of events from New Jersey Devils hockey to big-name concerts throughout the year. The venue’s top-of-the-line production capabilities ensure an immersive musical experience, complete with vibrant visuals and high-quality sound. As part of her tour, Cole is expected to deliver a captivating show that reaffirms why she remains one of the most respected voices in contemporary R&B music.

Tickets for the Prudential Center show are now on sale at the arena's box office.

