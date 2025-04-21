Keyshia Cole Performs at Legacy Arena in Birmingham

Keysha Cole

The Legacy Arena at The BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama, will host Keyshia Cole on July 17, 2025, as part of her sweeping summer tour. Renowned for her emotionally rich songwriting and showstopping vocal prowess, Cole has amassed a diehard fan base throughout her storied career. With an array of hits that chronicle love, heartbreak and personal triumph, her live shows invite listeners to experience every note with intensity and authenticity.

Located in downtown Birmingham, the Legacy Arena is a central entertainment hub, hosting everything from family events to major musical acts. Recently updated facilities and modern acoustic enhancements ensure that each concert offers an optimal listening experience. Keyshia Cole’s commanding stage presence and deeply resonant vocals will find a perfect match in this spacious arena, providing an intimate feel despite its sizable capacity.

Tickets for this event are available at The BJCC box office. For those looking to purchase online, ScoreBig offers tickets without hidden fees, letting fans secure their seats without unexpected charges. If you’ve been waiting to see a live performance from one of R&B’s most genuine voices, this Birmingham date is sure to deliver on every front.

