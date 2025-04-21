Keyshia Cole Returns to North Carolina at Greensboro Complex

Keysha Cole

Fans in the Tar Heel State can look forward to an inspiring evening on July 16, 2025, when Keyshia Cole takes the stage at First Horizon Coliseum At Greensboro Complex. Praised for her heartfelt ballads and empowering anthems, Cole has maintained a dedicated following over the years, making each tour stop a celebration of shared experiences. Audiences can expect a dynamic set that spans her career, showcasing both the evolution of her sound and her knack for striking emotional chords.

The Greensboro Complex has long been a cultural hub for concerts, sporting events and more in North Carolina. Its First Horizon Coliseum boasts ample seating and a robust sound system designed to bring out the best in live performances. Cole’s unwavering commitment to authenticity and musical excellence will be on full display, ensuring this mid-July concert stands out as a memorable highlight of the summer tour calendar.

Tickets for the Greensboro show are now available via the coliseum box office, with ScoreBig offering a user-friendly purchase route free of hidden fees. Don’t miss this chance to witness one of R&B’s leading voices as she pours her heart and soul into every note, forging a connection with fans that is both profound and lasting.

