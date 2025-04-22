Keyshia Cole Wraps Summer Tour at The Venue At Thunder Valley

Keysha Cole

Concluding her summer tour with a grand finale, Keyshia Cole will take the stage at The Venue At Thunder Valley Casino in Lincoln, California, on August 2, 2025. Cole’s enduring impact on R&B is evident in her devoted fan base and her extensive catalog of hits. From breakout singles like ‘Love’ to the more matured sound of her later releases, each track reveals a blend of raw emotion and polished vocal ability that has made her a mainstay in the industry.

The Venue At Thunder Valley Casino is a relatively new concert space, designed to give audiences a top-tier live experience. Beyond the comfortable seating and sophisticated audio setup, the venue’s location within Thunder Valley Casino Resort adds to the excitement, offering fans the opportunity to enjoy fine dining or gaming before the show. With Keyshia Cole bringing her final performance of the tour to this stage, the evening will feel both celebratory and bittersweet as she brings her summer of music to a close.

Tickets for the August 2 show can be purchased directly from The Venue box office. For those preferring online access, ScoreBig provides an easy, fee-free option. Don’t miss the chance to catch Keyshia Cole’s last tour date of the season, where she’ll pour her heart into each song for a memorable night in Northern California.

