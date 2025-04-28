Khalid & flowerovlove at Puyallup Fair

Mark your calendar for September 11, 2025, when Khalid and special guest flowerovlove will take the stage at Puyallup Fairgrounds at Washington State Fair Events Center. Known for his smooth vocals and blend of R&B, pop and soul, Khalid has skyrocketed to international fame with hits like “Location” and “Talk.” His unique ability to connect with audiences across generations has made him a must-see live performer.

This one-night event promises a night of soulful melodies and summertime vibes, closing out the fair season in style. Joined by flowerovlove, an emerging artist earning buzz for reflective songwriting, Khalid will likely deliver a setlist that spans his biggest hits as well as newer cuts. The Washington State Fair Events Center, celebrated for its family-friendly atmosphere and lively festival grounds, provides the perfect setting to enjoy music under the late-summer sky.

Tickets for this show are on sale through the fairgrounds’ box office and on ScoreBig, where you can find your seats with no hidden fees attached. Whether you’re a devoted fan who knows every lyric or simply looking for an upbeat night out, Khalid’s smooth stage presence and relatable tunes promise a memorable concert experience.

Grab your friends and head to the Puyallup Fair for an evening of soaring vocals, top-tier musicianship and festival-style fun—just the way late summer concerts should be.

