Kimberly Akimbo At CIBC Theatre, Tickets On Sale Now

Kimberly Akimbo, the acclaimed musical about a spirited teenager navigating extraordinary circumstances, is set to bring its quirky charm to Chicago’s CIBC Theatre this summer. Adapted from the original play, Kimberly Akimbo blends humor, heart, and unforgettable songs to tell a story of family, friendship and resilience. Its limited engagement in Chicago is scheduled between June 10 and June 22.

Tickets are available for purchase at the CIBC Theatre box office page.

