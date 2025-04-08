Kimberly Akimbo At CIBC Theatre, Tickets On Sale Now

Kimberly Akimbo At CIBC Theatre, Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets On SalePınar Tarcan11 seconds ago

Kimberly Akimbo, the acclaimed musical about a spirited teenager navigating extraordinary circumstances, is set to bring its quirky charm to Chicago’s CIBC Theatre this summer. Adapted from the original play, Kimberly Akimbo blends humor, heart, and unforgettable songs to tell a story of family, friendship and resilience. Its limited engagement in Chicago is scheduled between June 10 and June 22.

Tickets are available for purchase at the CIBC Theatre box office page. Additionally, tickets for Kimberly Akimbo are on sale now at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events at CIBC Theatre in Chicago with no hidden ticket fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on Kimberly Akimbo tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Shop for Kimberly Akimbo Tickets:

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Dirty Deeds – AC/DC Tribute at Indian Ranch, Tickets on Sale

Dirty Deeds – AC/DC Tribute at Indian Ranch, Tickets on Sale

Pınar Tarcan 2 hours ago
Read More
PUP, Jeff Rosenstock Announce 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

PUP, Jeff Rosenstock Announce 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Olivia Perreault 2 weeks ago
Read More
Xdinary Heroes Plot World Tour, Return to U.S.

Xdinary Heroes Plot World Tour, Return to U.S.

Olivia Perreault 2 weeks ago
Read More