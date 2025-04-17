King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Returning to Ravinia

The always-creative King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are heading to the Chicago area, with a show slated for August 6 at 7 p.m. at the Ravinia Pavilion in Highland Park. The Australian psychedelic rock outfit has earned a global following by constantly reinventing their sound, rolling out new albums at a rapid clip, and delivering live shows that are equal parts jam session and multimedia spectacle.

With a discography spanning everything from surf-rock to progressive metal, King Gizzard never fails to keep audiences on their toes, playing with time signatures and sonic textures that few other bands attempt. Their Midwest fans are especially thrilled for this return visit, as previous shows have been electric, often selling out quickly.

This group’s dedication to experimentation and their connection with fans have turned them into a festival favorite worldwide. Whether you’re captivated by their intricate guitar work or the whimsical, psychedelic elements of their performances, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard make for an unforgettable concert experience. Ravinia Pavilion, known for its beautiful park setting and top-notch acoustics, is an ideal spot to catch the band’s energetic set. Don’t miss the chance to see one of today’s most prolific rock ensembles up close this summer.

