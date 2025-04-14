Kings Host Mavericks in High-Stakes Play-In at Golden 1 Center

Sacramento Kings host a play-in game (Photo via ScoreBig)

Sacramento basketball fans are in for a treat on April 16, 2025, when the Sacramento Kings welcome the Dallas Mavericks to Golden 1 Center for their NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament showdown. As both teams look to secure a coveted spot in the postseason, the action promises to be fierce, with skilled shooters and dominant big men going head-to-head. The Kings have been on an upswing, fueled by an energetic core, while the Mavericks bring a potent offense led by their own star power. Expect playoff-level intensity from the opening tip-off to the final buzzer.

Tickets for this crucial matchup are available now at the Golden 1 Center box office. Fans can also purchase seats to watch the Sacramento Kings on ScoreBig, where fans can enjoy transparent pricing with no hidden fees. Whether you've been cheering for the Kings all season or simply love the drama of postseason basketball, this is one game you won't want to miss.

Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento provides a fan-friendly environment, complete with modern amenities and a raucous crowd that takes the energy to another level. With everything on the line, both the Kings and Mavericks will be hungry for victory. Grab your tickets early, and get ready to witness the heart-pounding spectacle of NBA playoff basketball.

