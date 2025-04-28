Kneecap Says They’re Facing Backlash, ‘Smear Campaign’ After Coachella Pro-Palestine Set

The Irish rap trio Kneecap made quite a scene during their set at this year’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, displaying “F**k Israel, Free Palestine” on the screens behind them. Since the on-stage protest, the band faced serious backlash and now say they’ve been made targets of a “smear campaign.”

“Since our statements at Coachella — exposing the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people — we have faced a coordinated smear campaign,” the trio said in a statement on Instagram. “For over a year, we have used our shows to call out the British and Irish governments’ complicity in war crimes.”

They went on to note that the group is taking action against these “malicious efforts,” which are “largely emanating from the U.S.” and are based on “deliberate distortions and falsehoods.” Kneecap said they are being targeted because “we are telling the truth, and our audience is growing.”

“Those attacking us want to silence criticism of a mass slaughter,” they continued. “They weaponize false accusations of antisemitism to distract, confuse, and provide cover for genocide. We do not give a f*ck what religion anyone practices. We know there are massive numbers of Jewish people outraged by this genocide just as we are.

“What we care about is that governments of the countries we perform in are enabling some of the most horrific crimes of our lifetimes — and we will not stay silent.”

Despite the “smear campaign,” Kneecap said that “no media spin will change this,” as “our only concern is the Palestinian people.” The group pointed to the fact that 20,000 Palestinian children have been murdered.

“The young people at our gigs see through the lies,” Kneecap concluded. “They stand on the side of humanity and justice. And that gives us great hope.”

Kneecap’s statement follows news of the band parting ways with their booking agency, Independent Artist Group, which may impact their ability to play shows in the U.S. There have been calls for their visas to be revoked; Sharon Osbourne has particularly been outspoken regarding the subject, noting that “this behavior raises concerns about the appropriateness of their participation in such a festival and further shows they are booked to play in the USA.”

Additionally, a 2023 video of Kneecap has resurfaced where the group allegedly calls for the death of British Members of Parliament. The video is currently being assessed by anti-terror police in the U.K. Another video has also sparked outrage; a video from 2024 shows the band expressing support for Hamas and Hezbollah — which the UK government asserts as terror groups.

At this time, the trio has not been charged with any offence.

According to Billboard, Kneecap’s manager said the band has received numerous death threats since their stunt at Coachella.

A Look Back: Kneecap’s Coachella Protest

In addition to the “F**k Israel, Free Palestine” message on-stage during Kneecap’s performance on April 18, another message read: “Israel is committing genocide against Palestinian people. It is being enabled by the US government who arm and fund Israel despite their war crimes.”

In order to ensure that the message made it online, streamer Hasan Piker was invited to broadcast the protest on Twitch.

Member Mo Chara also chimed-in during the performance.

“The Irish not so long ago were persecuted at the hands of the Brits, but we were never bombed from the f***ing skies with nowhere to go,” Chara said. “The Palestinians have nowhere to go, its their f***ing home and they’re bombing them from the skies. If you’re not calling it a genocide, what the f**k are you callingt it?”

The crowd then began a “free, free Palestine” chant.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, insiders said that Goldenvoice CEO Paul Tollett was “blindsided” by the band’s action. Tollett, nor the festival, has not publicly commented on the protest at this time.