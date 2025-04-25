Kublai Khan TX Makes a Stop at San Jose Civic

Closing out a powerhouse run of fall dates, Kublai Khan TX arrives at San Jose Civic on October 24, 2025, at 7 p.m. Set in the heart of downtown San Jose, California, this storied venue has hosted countless memorable events. Now, it’s poised to welcome one of the fiercest metalcore acts around for an evening that will test the limits of its walls.

Kublai Khan TX’s music is a call to action for fans seeking authenticity and intensity. Their distinct blend of bone-crunching riffs, percussive chaos and unapologetic vocals highlights the raw side of modern metal. Few bands capture the genre’s intensity the way they do, and live shows only elevate that reputation. Anticipation is already building among the Bay Area’s metalheads.

Tickets are obtainable via the San Jose Civic box office or through ScoreBig, ensuring a smooth purchase without sneaky fees. This West Coast appearance is part of a broader tour that has seen Kublai Khan TX pack venues across the country. Given their devoted following, claiming your tickets early is the smart way to guarantee a spot.

Whether you’re a hardcore metal connoisseur or just curious about the scene, this show is sure to leave you speechless. Kublai Khan TX continues to garner praise for their unwavering dedication to delivering a visceral, unfiltered performance night after night. Make your way to San Jose Civic on October 24 for a sonic blast that pushes your senses to the edge and brings the metal community together in triumphant fashion.

