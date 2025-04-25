Kublai Khan TX Takes Over Jannus Live

Kublai Khan (Photo: Markus Felix, CC-by-SA-3.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Florida metal enthusiasts have something to celebrate this fall when Kublai Khan TX invades Jannus Live in St. Petersburg on October 8, 2025, at 7 p.m. Known for hosting open-air concerts in a vibrant courtyard setting, Jannus Live offers a unique live music experience that places fans right in the heart of the action. Expect the Florida humidity to match the band’s fiery performance as they unleash their signature Hard Rock/Metal sound.

Riding high on a wave of critical acclaim and fan devotion, Kublai Khan TX stands out for their fierce stage presence and unflinching lyricism. Their music captures the rough edges of life, channeling personal struggles into brutally honest songs that resonate with listeners. Live shows are a communal release, bringing together newcomers and dedicated fans alike in a whirlwind of moshing, shouting and raw energy.

Secure your tickets at the Jannus Live box office, or turn to ScoreBig, which provides an easy online solution and transparent pricing. If you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to catch one of the most talked-about acts in metal, this St. Petersburg show should be at the top of your list.

Kublai Khan TX’s approach is straightforward—deliver an unrelenting barrage of breakdowns and grooves that leave the crowd wanting more. Their no-holds-barred mentality extends from the tour bus to the stage, ensuring each city gets the full force of their hardcore spirit. Grab a spot under the Florida night sky and prepare to be engrossed by one of the most intense live sets you’ll witness all year.

