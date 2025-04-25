Kublai Khan TX to Rock Starland Ballroom This September

Texas-based heavy hitters Kublai Khan TX are headed to Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, on September 21, 2025, at 7 p.m. Known for their aggressive breakdowns and intense live shows, the band has become a must-see act in the Hard Rock/Metal scene. Fans in the Garden State can expect an evening of electrifying riffs, powerful vocals and a crowd ready to mosh the night away.

Emerging from Texas’s fertile metalcore landscape, Kublai Khan TX quickly forged a reputation for raw and unapologetic heaviness. Their music often tackles personal and social issues, resonating with audiences seeking both catharsis and community. Whether you’re a longtime metal devotee or a newcomer to the hardcore underground, Kublai Khan TX promises a sonic pummeling that’s equal parts brutal and invigorating.

Tickets are on sale now. You can purchase them in person at the Starland Ballroom box office, or skip the hassle and grab seats through ScoreBig, where you’ll find deals on top events without hidden fees. If you’re looking for an adrenaline-fueled night that encapsulates the spirit of modern metalcore, this show belongs at the top of your calendar.

Kublai Khan TX has played across North America and beyond, earning a devout following of fans eager to experience their live onslaught in intimate club settings and larger venues alike. With each tour, the group refines its stage presence and expands its fan base, proving that their brand of relentless music has widespread appeal. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this memorable night in Sayreville.

Shop for Kublai Khan TX tickets at Starland Ballroom on September 21, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Kublai Khan TX tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.