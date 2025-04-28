LA Phil’s Weekend Spectacular at Hollywood Bowl

Classical music lovers in Southern California will have a special treat this September when the Los Angeles Philharmonic lights up the Hollywood Bowl stage for its Weekend Spectaculars – Chicago series. From Sept. 12 through Sept. 14, 2025, the renowned ensemble will perform across three days in the heart of Los Angeles at the iconic outdoor amphitheater. Featuring timeless classics, modern compositions, and the unique ambiance of the open-air venue, this weekend promises memorable performances for both devoted LA Phil fans and newcomers to orchestral music.

Tickets for these shows are on sale now. Fans can purchase them directly from the Hollywood Bowl box office, or turn to ScoreBig for easy access with no hidden fees. Through ScoreBig, you can secure seats to this special engagement without the hassle often found on other ticket outlets.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic has been a staple of the city’s cultural landscape for over a century, showcasing an eclectic mix of traditional repertoire and cutting-edge contemporary works. The Hollywood Bowl itself, established in 1922, is revered for its scenic setting under the Hollywood Hills and starry California skies. Each night of this Weekend Spectacular will offer a unique experience, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the artistry of the orchestra under Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel’s leadership (subject to change). Whether you attend one show or all three, you’ll be treated to an unforgettable evening that blends top-tier musicianship with the scenic wonder of this legendary stage.

For a weekend of world-class music in an unparalleled setting, you won’t want to miss the LA Phil’s Weekend Spectaculars – Chicago at the Hollywood Bowl.

Ticket Links

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Los Angeles Philharmonic: Weekend Spectaculars – Chicago tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.