Lady Gaga Expands Mayhem Ball 2025 Tour with 13 New Shows 

Lady Gaga The Mayhem Ball tour dates were announced Wednesday morning. (Graphic via Lady Gaga on X)

Lady Gaga has expanded her 2025 Mayhem Ball world tour by adding 13 additional shows.

The latest wave of added performances brings additional dates to cities already on the itinerary, including third shows in Las Vegas, Seattle, Miami, Toronto, Chicago, and Barcelona. Gaga is also now set to perform for a fourth night in both London and Paris.

Additionally, Stockholm and Manchester will each get a second evening with Gaga, while New York’s Madison Square Garden will now host the singer for a total of six shows.

The Mayhem Ball marks Lady Gaga’s return to the global arena circuit for the first time since 2018. The tour officially kicks off July 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, however, Gaga will take the stage before that, headlining both weekends of the Coachella Festival on April 11 and 18.

From there, she heads to Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguros for back-to-back shows on April 26 and 27, followed by her Mayhem on the Beach show on Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach on May 3. The “Bad Romance” singer will then head to Singapore’s National Stadium for a four-night run on May 18, 19, 21, and 24.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Lady Gaga's official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

July 16 – Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

July 18 – Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

July 19 – Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena – ADDED SHOW

Aug. 6 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 7 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 9 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena – ADDED SHOW

Aug. 22 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

Aug. 23 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

Aug. 26 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

Aug. 27 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden – ADDED SHOW

Aug. 31 – Miami, FL, Kaseya Center

Sept. 1 – Miami, FL, Kaseya Center

Sept. 3 – Miami, FL, Kaseya Center – ADDED SHOW

Sept. 6 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden – ADDED SHOW

Sept. 7 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden – ADDED SHOW

Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 11 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 13 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena – ADDED SHOW

Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL, United Center

Sept. 17 – Chicago, IL, United Center

Sept. 18 – Chicago, IL, United Center – ADDED SHOW

Sept. 29 – London, UK, The O2

Sept. 30 – London, UK, The O2

Oct. 2 – London, UK, The O2

Oct. 4 – London, UK, The O2 – ADDED SHOW

Oct. 7 – Manchester, UK, Co-op Live

Oct. 8 – Manchester, UK, Co-op Live – ADDED SHOW

Oct. 12 – Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena

Oct. 13 – Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena

Oct. 15 – Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena – ADDED SHOW

Oct. 19 – Milan, Italy, Unipol Forum

Oct. 20 – Milan, Italy, Unipol Forum

Oct. 28 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi

Oct. 29 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi

Oct. 31 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi – ADDED SHOW

Nov. 4 – Berlin, Germany, Uber Arena

Nov. 5 – Berlin, Germany, Uber Arena

Nov. 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

Nov. 11 – Antwerp, Belgium, Sportpaleis Arena

Nov. 13 – Lyon, France, LDLC Arena

Nov. 14 – Lyon, France, LDLC Arena

Nov. 17 – Paris, France, Accor Arena

Nov. 18 – Paris, France, Accor Arena

Nov. 20 – Paris, France, Accor Arena

Nov. 22 – Paris, France, Accor Arena – ADDED SHOW