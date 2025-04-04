Lady Gaga Expands Mayhem Ball 2025 Tour with 13 New Shows
Lady Gaga has expanded her 2025 Mayhem Ball world tour by adding 13 additional shows.
The latest wave of added performances brings additional dates to cities already on the itinerary, including third shows in Las Vegas, Seattle, Miami, Toronto, Chicago, and Barcelona. Gaga is also now set to perform for a fourth night in both London and Paris.
Additionally, Stockholm and Manchester will each get a second evening with Gaga, while New York’s Madison Square Garden will now host the singer for a total of six shows.
The Mayhem Ball marks Lady Gaga’s return to the global arena circuit for the first time since 2018. The tour officially kicks off July 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, however, Gaga will take the stage before that, headlining both weekends of the Coachella Festival on April 11 and 18.
From there, she heads to Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguros for back-to-back shows on April 26 and 27, followed by her Mayhem on the Beach show on Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach on May 3. The “Bad Romance” singer will then head to Singapore’s National Stadium for a four-night run on May 18, 19, 21, and 24.
For more information and additional details, fans can visit Lady Gaga's official website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
The MAYHEM Ball North American Dates
July 16 – Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena
July 18 – Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena
July 19 – Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena – ADDED SHOW
Aug. 6 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 7 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 9 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena – ADDED SHOW
Aug. 22 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
Aug. 23 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
Aug. 26 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
Aug. 27 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden – ADDED SHOW
Aug. 31 – Miami, FL, Kaseya Center
Sept. 1 – Miami, FL, Kaseya Center
Sept. 3 – Miami, FL, Kaseya Center – ADDED SHOW
Sept. 6 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden – ADDED SHOW
Sept. 7 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden – ADDED SHOW
Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 11 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 13 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena – ADDED SHOW
Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL, United Center
Sept. 17 – Chicago, IL, United Center
Sept. 18 – Chicago, IL, United Center – ADDED SHOW
The MAYHEM Ball Europe/UK Dates
Sept. 29 – London, UK, The O2
Sept. 30 – London, UK, The O2
Oct. 2 – London, UK, The O2
Oct. 4 – London, UK, The O2 – ADDED SHOW
Oct. 7 – Manchester, UK, Co-op Live
Oct. 8 – Manchester, UK, Co-op Live – ADDED SHOW
Oct. 12 – Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena
Oct. 13 – Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena
Oct. 15 – Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena – ADDED SHOW
Oct. 19 – Milan, Italy, Unipol Forum
Oct. 20 – Milan, Italy, Unipol Forum
Oct. 28 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi
Oct. 29 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi
Oct. 31 – Barcelona, Spain, Palau Sant Jordi – ADDED SHOW
Nov. 4 – Berlin, Germany, Uber Arena
Nov. 5 – Berlin, Germany, Uber Arena
Nov. 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome
Nov. 11 – Antwerp, Belgium, Sportpaleis Arena
Nov. 13 – Lyon, France, LDLC Arena
Nov. 14 – Lyon, France, LDLC Arena
Nov. 17 – Paris, France, Accor Arena
Nov. 18 – Paris, France, Accor Arena
Nov. 20 – Paris, France, Accor Arena
Nov. 22 – Paris, France, Accor Arena – ADDED SHOW