Lady Gaga sets trio of July dates at Chase Center

Lady Gaga The Mayhem Ball tour dates. (Graphic via Lady Gaga on X)

San Francisco is gearing up for a major pop spectacle this summer, as Lady Gaga is scheduled to bring her electrifying show to Chase Center on July 22, 24 and 26. Known for her genre-defining hits and boundary-pushing performances, Lady Gaga has spent years at the forefront of the music industry, scooping up numerous awards and setting record-breaking chart success. Her upcoming swing through the Bay Area promises to be one of the must-see events of the summer, with fans eagerly awaiting a high-energy set that spans dance-pop favorites and emotional ballads.

Tickets for all three Chase Center shows are on sale now. Those interested in securing seats can do so through the venue’s box office or online, as well as through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to top events without hidden fees. These shows mark Lady Gaga’s return to one of the country’s most vibrant cultural destinations, and the anticipation is sky-high among her fans across Northern California.

Chase Center has become a favorite West Coast tour stop for major acts since opening its doors. Situated in the heart of the Mission Bay neighborhood, the state-of-the-art venue provides an unforgettable concert experience, blending world-class acoustics and modern amenities. Lady Gaga’s creative stage setups and penchant for larger-than-life theatrics should be a perfect match for its cutting-edge facilities. Her powerful vocals, choreography, and interactive live show have become legendary, so anyone looking to savor her artistry up-close will want to grab tickets fast.

